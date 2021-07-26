RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Cap Hits $140.10 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $140.10 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.88 or 0.99770777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00817730 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

