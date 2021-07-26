Waltonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.80 or 0.05969607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00129616 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,153,085 coins and its circulating supply is 77,432,053 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

