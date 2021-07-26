$706.96 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $706.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.25 million to $759.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

HZNP stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

