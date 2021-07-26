$107.54 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report $107.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $108.00 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $445.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentive Global stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 352,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.28.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

