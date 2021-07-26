$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GMRE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,988. The company has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of -91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.