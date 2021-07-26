$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GMRE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,988. The company has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of -91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

