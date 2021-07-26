Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $248.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 2,181,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,377 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,990 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

