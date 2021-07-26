$69.67 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce sales of $69.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 871,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.32 million, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

