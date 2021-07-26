Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $319.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. 2,168,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

