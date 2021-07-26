Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Hold

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALT. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.