Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Clearfield stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. 279,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $565.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

