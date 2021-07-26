BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELMS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 395,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,945. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

