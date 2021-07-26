Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $151,420.22 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.

Illumina stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.51. 349,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,691. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

