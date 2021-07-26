$569.86 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post sales of $569.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

