Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Oshkosh by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.29. 212,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.