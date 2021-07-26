$267.50 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $267.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $268.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.96. 725,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.