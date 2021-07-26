BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 4th

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZWU remained flat at $C$13.00 during trading on Monday. 352,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.86. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.47 and a 12 month high of C$13.12.

