Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: PPRQF):

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.