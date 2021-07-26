ELYSIA Reaches Market Cap of $11.85 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $443,402.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,554,935 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.