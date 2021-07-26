Caspian (CSP) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $396,046.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

