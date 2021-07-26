Oddz Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Oddz has a market cap of $6.50 million and $453,610.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,512.61 or 1.00496390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00823315 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

