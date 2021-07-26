Insider Buying: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NAVB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.69. 85,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

