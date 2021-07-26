Insider Buying: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NAVB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.69. 85,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.
