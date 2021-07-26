Austin Williams Mcchord Sells 17,499 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $473,522.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555,588 shares in the company, valued at $177,394,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Williams Mcchord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $26.28. 193,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.