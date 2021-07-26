ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,672,377.28 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,672,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $668,939.78.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.38. 2,026,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,355.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

