Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,516 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.43. 182,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

