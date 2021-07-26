Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $3.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings of $3.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.95. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.91. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.