Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $22.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 258,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,690. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

