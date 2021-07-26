Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $65.40 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $153.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. 235,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,659. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

