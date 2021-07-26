VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001836 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $43.33 million and $87,981.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00131896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.54 or 0.99855901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00822424 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,436,165 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

