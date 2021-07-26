Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report $19.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.64 million to $20.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,659 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

