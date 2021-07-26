Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.89. 1,238,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

