Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.33.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $120.19. 295,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Acceleron Pharma
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.
