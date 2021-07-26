Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $120.19. 295,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

