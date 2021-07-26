Energi Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004239 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $68.10 million and approximately $432,299.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00031008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00232948 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00030744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,220,104 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

