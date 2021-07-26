WABnetwork Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $63,247.79 and $1.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00820737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

