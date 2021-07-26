DAO Maker Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $62.46 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,169,257 coins and its circulating supply is 36,676,477 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

