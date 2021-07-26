Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report sales of $140.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $563.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE PQG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 98,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,615. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

