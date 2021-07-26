SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,187,000.

Shares of SEAS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 1,205,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

