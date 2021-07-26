AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday.
AMC Networks stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 280,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
