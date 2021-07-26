AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

AMC Networks stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 280,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

