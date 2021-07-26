ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.80 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 486,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.67. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

