Keep Network Market Capitalization Tops $138.16 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $138.16 million and $21.07 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,222,742 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.