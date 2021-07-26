Keep Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.07 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $138.16 million and $21.07 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,222,742 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.