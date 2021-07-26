CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,032.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00007491 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and $103,032.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00823028 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,951,563 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.