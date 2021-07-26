Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.