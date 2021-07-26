$10.55 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $10.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $44.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.36 billion to $45.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 3,033,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

