Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report $263.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 335,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,960. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cognex by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.