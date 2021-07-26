Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

