Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 62,995 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

