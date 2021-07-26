Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

