Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. 3,799,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93, a PEG ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

