Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $154.17

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

XLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.19. 295,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.22. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

