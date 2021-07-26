Dash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $460.04 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $144.85 or 0.00388022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $460.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.01212159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,247,875 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

